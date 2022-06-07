Police issue fresh appeal to identify man after victim headbutted during Chesterfield town centre assault

Derbyshire Police have republished their appeal regarding an incident which occurred at Pizza Royal on Holywell Street, Chesterfield on Sunday, May 1.

After a night out, the victim was headbutted in their nose by an unknown offender following an argument, which caused an injury.

Derbyshire Police wish to speak with the pictured male in relation to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.