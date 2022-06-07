Police issue fresh appeal to identify man after victim headbutted during Chesterfield town centre assault

Police have again asked the public to help them identify a man in connection with a Chesterfield town centre assault earlier this month.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:51 pm

Derbyshire Police have republished their appeal regarding an incident which occurred at Pizza Royal on Holywell Street, Chesterfield on Sunday, May 1.

After a night out, the victim was headbutted in their nose by an unknown offender following an argument, which caused an injury.

Derbyshire Police wish to speak with the pictured male in relation to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Anyone who can help identify this man is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 22000247444. You can also report information online here.

