Police issue fraud warning to Chesterfield residents as reports of scam calls rise in recent days

Officers are alerting those in Derbyshire, particularly within the postal code areas of S40, S42 and DE1, to increasing reports of a particular scam call over the past few days.

The call is from someone pretending to be a police officer, who claims to be ‘DC Mark John Marston from Derbyshire Police'.

The caller goes on to say that he is investigating the unauthorised use of that person’s bank card, advising the person not to tell anyone about this call as it may jeopardise the police investigation.

The force is aware that a number of different names have been used by this scammer, including DC James Madison, DC Mark Reilly and DC Martin Johnson.

Scam callers pretending to be police officers have contacted residents across Derbyshire.

If you receive such a call you should not give out any personal information and hang up the call immediately. Officers know that this type of call can be linked to courier fraud.

This means that victims will be encouraged to withdraw funds from their bank account or give bank cards to a courier, arranged by the ‘police officer’ under the guise of ‘assisting with a police investigation’.

In some cases victims have been asked to withdraw Euros from an currency exchange kiosk.

The police will never contact you asking for banking information or request that you withdraw money from an account to aid an investigation.

Fraudsters often target geographical areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live, so if you have family or friends who are vulnerable in any way, you are encouraged to make them aware of this scam.

If you, or someone you know, receives a call of this nature, contact Derbyshire Police as soon as possible. You should terminate the call, wait five minutes and ensure you can hear a dial tone, before calling 101.

Officers will then assess the area that is being targeted, alert the banks and endeavour to protect other local residents to prevent any financial loss.

