The first incident took place between 7 pm and 7.15 pm on Friday January 3 and involved a shop theft.

The second incident happened a week later, on Friday, January 10 ,between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm, and involved an attempted shop theft.

Officers investigating both incidents at Coop at Main Road in Renishaw have now released two images of men they would like to speak to.

They would also like to hear from any witnesses or members of the public who have any information that would support them with their investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the men or help police with their enquiries is asked to contact the force on any of the methods below, quoting a reference 25000005500 for the January 3 incident and 25000020075 for the attempted theft on January 10:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . Theft at Renishaw Co-op store Officers are appealing for the public’s help following two incident involving theft at Renishaw Co-op store. Photo: Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT Photo Sales

2 . Theft at Renishaw Co-op store Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection to the theft incident which took place on January 3. Photo: Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT Photo Sales