Derbyshire police recently received a report stating that individuals have been riding their off-road motorbikes in Eckington Woods on Saturday, January 11.

Now officers from Killamarsh and Eckington Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to trace the bikers.

A spokesperson for Killamarsh and Eckington Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We appreciate they are off road bikes however, they were on a private property without permission causing damage and are a danger to people who are out walking and on occasions people horse riding. “This is also causing alarm, distress and annoyance under S59 Police Reform Act 2002.”

Anyone who has any information that could help the officers with their enquiries, is asked contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; or phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . CCTV appeal This in one of the individuals who were seen riding their off-road motorbikes in Eckington Woods on Saturday, January 11. Photo: Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT Photo Sales

2 . CCTV appeal Now officers from illamarsh and Eckington Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to trace the bikers. Photo: Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT Photo Sales