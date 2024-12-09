Police issue CCTV appeal after burglary in Derbyshire village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:22 BST
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a burglary in Whitwell.

The incident took place on Monday, November 11, between 2pm and 3.30pm when a man entered a property on Sandy Lane and stole an amount of cash.

The man was described as white, in his 40s, clean shaven and with short hair. It is believed that he was wearing a hoodie and was carrying a blue duffle bag at the time of the burglary.

Now officers have issued a CCTV appeal asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured, as they belive he might be able to assist police with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the force using any of the following methods and quoting reference number 24*674648.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Derbyshire police. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

