Police issue CCTV appeal after burglary in Derbyshire town

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a burglary in Ripley.

The incident occurred at a property in Nottingham Road sometime on Saturday, April 12.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as they believe he may have information which could help them with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT said: “We appreciate the image is not the best but it is hoped someone may recognise him.”

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information which could help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*213394:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.