Police issue CCTV appeal after burglars break into Chesterfield property

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify two men who they are tracing in connection with a burglary in Chesterfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at a property in Old Road, Chesterfield, between 5.45am and 6am on Thursday, May 22.

The suspects drove a white Ford Transit van and a white Citroen Boxer van up the driveway of the property before breaking into a garage and stealing a number of items including tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries and have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police or Crime Stoppers

A spokesperson for the force said: “We appreciate the images are quite grainy but we hope someone may know who they are or may have seen them in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police or Crime Stoppers using one of the methods below and quoting incident number 25*299171:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.