Police issue call to parents amid spike in anti-social incidents involving young people across Derbyshire town

Police have called for parents to aid their efforts to tackle a rise in anti-social behaviour across a Derbyshire town.

The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported a rise in anti-social incidents across the town in recent weeks – urging parents to assist their efforts to resolve the issue.

A team spokesperson said: “We have seen an increase in nuisance anti-social behaviour committed by young people over the last few weeks.

“Clay Cross SNT will aim to focus patrols in highlighted problem areas and we will record the details of any young people who are engaging in anti-social behaviour.

“The details the officers collect will be passed to anti-social behaviour caseworkers and partner agencies, who will contact the parents or guardians of the individual, informing them of the behaviour and enforcement action that will be taken.

“We are asking parents and guardians to keep closer checks on their children’s whereabouts during evenings, weekends and school holidays, following the spate of anti-social incidents in the area.”