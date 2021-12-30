Police issue appeal to Derbyshire parents to stop children getting injured in illegal off-road accidents

Police have warned those driving off-road vehicles irresponsibly that they may have their bikes seized. Photo- Wikimedia Commons (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)

At around 9.30am this morning, the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team released a statement regarding anti-social behaviour caused by off-road motorbikes in the area.

A spokesperson for the SNT said: “Derbyshire Police regularly receive complaints concerning the anti-social use of off-road motorbikes and quads. Ambulance crews are regularly called out to children and young adults who have sustained serious injuries as a result of using these bikes illegally and without wearing any kind of protective clothing or helmet.

“Don’t let your child be the next casualty. Make sure off-road motorbikes are being used safely and legally.”

The SNT said that off-road motorbikes can only be driven legally if it is on private land and you have obtained the land owner’s permission. Land owned by the local council is not classed as private land.

They also reminded riders that police have the power to stop a driver in situations where a motor vehicle is being used in a careless, inconsiderate manner, or is ridden off-road in a way that causes or is likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to any member of the public. If, following a warning, an individual continues to ride in such a manner, police can seize and remove their vehicle.