Police issue appeal as convicted burglar absconds from Derbyshire prison

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a convict who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.

Lee Hyde left the open prison on Tuesday 1 October at around 8.30 pm. The 25-year-old was serving an 81-month sentence for burglary and was convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court in June 2023.

Hyde is white, around 6ft 1ins tall, of medium athletic build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a dragon tattoo on his right arm.

He has links to the Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Middlesex, Lincoln, and West Drayton (London) areas.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Hyde, and instead contact Derbyshire police using any of the methods below with reference 1159 of 1 October.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.