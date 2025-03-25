Police issue appeal after Chesterfield house targeted in arson attack

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after an arson attack at a house in Chesterfield.

The incident took place at a house in Calow Lane at around 1.30am on Friday, March 21.

Nobody was physically hurt and it is believed that the property was targeted due to a previous family who lived at the address.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25000162893:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.