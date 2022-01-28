Police issue advice to keep bikes and mopeds safe after theft in Derbyshire
Guidance for bike owners to help stop them falling victim to theft has been released by police in Derbyshire.
After recovering a stolen bike in Swanwick earlier this week, the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team gave some tips to owners to reduce the chances of similar incidents occurring.
Riders are being encouraged to not make it easy for thieves by always removing their keys and locking their bike, and never just relying on their steering lock to keep it secure.
Officers also advised owners to fit alarms and use a disc lock, securing the front brake disc so the bike cannot be wheeled away. Grip locks can also be purchased for a bike’s break and throttle controls.
The SNT said that, when at home, the best place to keep any bike, moped or scooter is either a garage or shed. If this is not possible, make sure to use a bike cover, as thieves are less attracted to bikes when they cannot immediately see whether it is a particular model.
It was also recommended to fit alarms and upgraded locks to garages and sheds, as well as low level, dusk to dawn lighting to enhance security.