Police issue advice after reports of ‘suspicious activity’ in Derbyshire town

Officers have shared nine simple tips in a bid to help keep properties secure following the reported incidents around the Baslow Road area of Bakewell.

The security tips are:

Windows – Make sure windows are locked and closed at night or when your out. Don’t leave valuables on display.

Sheds – Hide your tools away so they can’t be used to break into your home.

Make sure you padlock sheds and garages, consider anchoring expensive items such as bikes and lawn mowers to the floor.

- Gates and fences

Prevent intruders getting around the back of your property with strong gates and fences.

Check for weak spots where a thief could get into your garden e.g. Back gate with a weak lock.

A thorny hedge around a property can put a thief off, but make sure passers by can still see the front so burglars can’t break in without being seen.

Fit mortice locks or bolt locks to all outside doors and gates.

Front door – When somebody you do not know comes to your door use a chain and always ask for ID.

Don’t leave keys within reach of the letter box, thieves often use hooks.

When on holiday cancel newspapers and milk deliveries

Driveway – Gravel driveways which are noisy when walked on are a good deterrent.

Vehicles – Make sure windows, sunroofs and doors are locked even if only left for a few minutes. Also keep valuables hidden.

Wheelie Bins – Don’t leave bins out where they can be used as a step to climb over a fence, shred any documents with personal information.

Try not to leave boxes and packing outside advertising new gadgets.

Security lights – Fit a motion-sensor security light, this serves as both safety device for you and a deterrent to the thieves.

Alarms and CCTV – Have an approved alarm system installed ask your insurance company for advice. (Remember to activate it) Most criminals like the easy option and will pursue properties that are not protected by alarms and CCTV.