Police investigation launched as woman assaulted in Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Codnor.

Officers were called to reports that a woman was assaulted on Long Lane in Codnor around 3:15pm on Sunday (May 19).

Investigations into the assault are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has any dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*282028:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.