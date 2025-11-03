Derbyshire Times news bulletin 3rd November

Police investigation finds swans suffered “horrific and painful death” after being shot in Chesterfield – as efforts to locate their killer continue

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:55 GMT
Police have confirmed that two swans suffered a “horrific and painful death” after being shot in the eye and head in Chesterfield – with officers “determined to identify those responsible” for the killings.

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have issued an update after two swans were found dead at Blue Bank Lock in Chesterfield – with their bodies being discovered between 5.00pm on October 25 and 9.00am on October 26.

A team spokesperson said: “Following investigations and X-ray examinations, we can confirm that the swans did not die of natural causes.

“One swan had been shot in the eye with a .177 pellet. The other had been shot in the head with a .177 pellet.

“This would have been a horrific and painful death, and we are determined to identify those responsible.

“Reminder – swans are a protected species. It is a criminal offence to intentionally harm, kill, or take them.”

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the rural crime team by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000628300. You can also report any information online here.

