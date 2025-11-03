The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have issued an update after two swans were found dead at Blue Bank Lock in Chesterfield – with their bodies being discovered between 5.00pm on October 25 and 9.00am on October 26.

A team spokesperson said: “Following investigations and X-ray examinations, we can confirm that the swans did not die of natural causes.

“One swan had been shot in the eye with a .177 pellet. The other had been shot in the head with a .177 pellet.

“This would have been a horrific and painful death, and we are determined to identify those responsible.

“Reminder – swans are a protected species. It is a criminal offence to intentionally harm, kill, or take them.”

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the rural crime team by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000628300. You can also report any information online here.

1 . Police investigate swan shootings in Chesterfield One of the swans was shot in the eye, while another was shot in the head.

2 . Police investigate swan shootings in Chesterfield This x-ray shows the gunshot wound that one of the swans suffered.