Police investigating murder in Derbyshire village issue statement
Detectives who are investigating the murder of a woman in a Derbyshire village have issued a statement – watch it below.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 7:38 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 8:17 pm
Ambulance crews were called to Langwith Junction, near Shirebook, yesterday, Saturday, at 9.30am, after receiving reports of a couple with serious injuries.
Neighbours have said the couple – named locally as Kenneth and Freda Walker – may have been attacked during a burglary.
Derbyshire Police have launched a murder investigation, but have not yet confirmed whether they are looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Police say the family of the couple have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.