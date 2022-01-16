Police investigating murder in Derbyshire village issue statement

Detectives who are investigating the murder of a woman in a Derbyshire village have issued a statement – watch it below.

By Phil Bramley
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 7:38 pm
Updated Sunday, 16th January 2022, 8:17 pm

Ambulance crews were called to Langwith Junction, near Shirebook, yesterday, Saturday, at 9.30am, after receiving reports of a couple with serious injuries.

When they arrived at a house on Station Road, they found the woman dead and her husband badly hurt.

Neighbours have said the couple – named locally as Kenneth and Freda Walker – may have been attacked during a burglary.

A man leaves flowers near the crime scene in Station Road, Langwith Junction

Derbyshire Police have launched a murder investigation, but have not yet confirmed whether they are looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police say the family of the couple have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Archive photo of councillor Ken Walker, chairman of Bolsover District Council and consort Freda Walker.