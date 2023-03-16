Police investigating huge spate of graffiti that appeared overnight in Derbyshire town

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating reports of a large amount of graffiti which appeared during the evening of March 4.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Bus stops, utility boxes and various walls and fences have been targeted between Heanor and Langley Mill.”

This is just some of the graffiti that appeared in the area.

If you witnessed any of this behaviour, you recognise the tag or can provide any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000145852:

Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – you can complete the online contact form

Phone – you can call 101