Police investigating five break-ins in 24 hours in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after five burglaries took place in less than 24 hours in Chesterfield.

Five homes were broken into in Newbold, Brampton, Walton and Wingerworth with the incidents believed to have taken place between 9am yesterday (Monday) and 7.15am today (Tuesday).

Jewellery and cash has been reported stolen from properties on Windermere Road and Highbury Road in Newbold, Storrs Road in Brampton, Somersby Avenue in Walton and Staunton Close in Wingerworth.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the areas around the time of the incidents.

It is not yet known if all the incidents are linked, the force said, but residents are being advised to be more security conscious around their homes, particularly with the darker evenings upon us.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Darran Clarke said: “In light of these incidents, and as we are now at that time of year where it can be easier to spot an empty property we would like to remind people to think about their home security.

“Always make sure windows and doors are locked, leave a light or a lamp on an automatic timer if you can, and if you have a burglar alarm make sure it is set. We would also encourage people not to leave valuables in sight of windows and doors.

“Officers are carrying out patrols in the area and inquiries are ongoing, but I would urge anyone with any information which could help to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.