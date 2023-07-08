Police investigating Derbyshire fatal crash release image of car they want to trace

News you can trust since 1855
Police investigating a fatal collision in a Derbyshire village have released an image of a car as part of a bid to trace the driver.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 8th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

Twenty-six-year-old Jordan Sheehy from Doncaster died at the scene of the crash which happened on the B6388 High Lane, at Ridgeway, at around 1.40pm on Saturday 1 July.

It’s thought the driver of the car in the image, believed to be a grey Seat Leon, may have witnessed the crash and could have information which could help with police enquiries. The car had been travelling from the direction of Gleadless on White Lane and then onto High Lane.

Kyle Buckley (30) of Eckington has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence. He was remanded into prison custody at the hearing on Wednesday 5 July pending a trial at a later date.

It’s thought the driver of the car in the image, believed to be a grey Seat Leon, may have witnessed the crash and could have information which could help with police enquiries. Photo: Derbyshire PoliceIt’s thought the driver of the car in the image, believed to be a grey Seat Leon, may have witnessed the crash and could have information which could help with police enquiries. Photo: Derbyshire Police
A police spokesperson said: “Were you the driver of this car or do you recognise the vehicle in the image? If you can help, please contact us on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23000405396: Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form; Facebook – send us private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call us on 101

“You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.”