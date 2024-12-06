Police investigating alleged murder of Derbyshire mum launch urgent appeal to trace individual who left note on Land Rover
Derbyshire Police are urgently attempting to trace the person who wrote a note on a Land Rover Discovery, believed to have been involved in the alleged murder of Alana Armstrong in Pleasley.
A force spokesperson said: “It is believed that the dark blue Land Rover Discovery, which had a distinctive private plate, was parked in the Jacksons Park area of Mansfield overnight on Tuesday, November 26 – and into the following day.
“Mum-of-one Alana died after the e-bike she was a passenger on was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery, at about 8.00pm on Tuesday, November 26.
“We believe that a note was written and placed on the Land Rover’s windscreen due to poor parking. We want to speak to the writer of the note – or anyone who saw the car in the area as a matter of urgency.”
READ THIS: Police slam “senseless act of vandalism” that saw public toilets in Derbyshire town set on fire
Anyone with information can contact the force, in confidence, using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*705090:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
To contact the incident room directly click here.