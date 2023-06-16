The incident reportedly took place on Devonshire Street in Brimington this morning (June 16) – shortly after 9.20am.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the ‘suspicious incident' in which a mum claimed she was approached by an old man who asked how much it would cost to buy her child.

Posting on social media, the mum said she was “very shaken up” and that the man left quickly as another man was jogging past.

Police are investigating the 'suspicious' incident

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The man is described as being 5ft11ins tall, wearing a dark blue and black cap, with a green jacket and jeans.

A spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously in Devonshire Street, Brimington.

“An investigation has been launched into the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened and can help with police enquiries is asked to get in touch quoting reference number 269 of 16 June, on any of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call 101

