Police investigating after man reportedly tried to 'buy a child' in Brimington
The incident reportedly took place on Devonshire Street in Brimington this morning (June 16) – shortly after 9.20am.
Police have confirmed they are investigating the ‘suspicious incident' in which a mum claimed she was approached by an old man who asked how much it would cost to buy her child.
Posting on social media, the mum said she was “very shaken up” and that the man left quickly as another man was jogging past.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The man is described as being 5ft11ins tall, wearing a dark blue and black cap, with a green jacket and jeans.
A spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously in Devonshire Street, Brimington.
“An investigation has been launched into the incident.”
Anyone who witnessed what happened and can help with police enquiries is asked to get in touch quoting reference number 269 of 16 June, on any of the methods below:
- Website – use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.