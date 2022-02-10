Police investigating after individual ‘disturbs grave’ at Derbyshire churchyard
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find an individual who disturbed a grave at a churchyard in Derbyshire.
It is believed the grave, which is located at St Helen’s Church, Park Lane, Pinxton, was disturbed sometime between Sunday, January 9 and Sunday, January 23.
Soil was removed from the grave and then replaced. It is not currently known if the coffin itself was touched.
Anyone who has any information that may assist officers in their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*059917:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.