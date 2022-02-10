Police investigating after individual ‘disturbs grave’ at Derbyshire churchyard

It is believed the grave, which is located at St Helen’s Church, Park Lane, Pinxton, was disturbed sometime between Sunday, January 9 and Sunday, January 23.

Soil was removed from the grave and then replaced. It is not currently known if the coffin itself was touched.

Anyone who has any information that may assist officers in their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*059917:

The police are hoping members of the public will help them find the offender.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form

Phone – call 101