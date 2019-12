Derbyshire Police are investigating after a graffiti ‘tag’ has appeared in various locations in a Derbyshire town.

Officers say the graffiti appears to be a tag, which says either ‘gone’ or ‘goku’, and appears along the A6 and towards Marple.

Union Road Bridge New Mills

The graffiti also features at garage and a bus stop on Albion Road in New Mills, and at the railway station.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the graffiti.

If you can help please call 101.