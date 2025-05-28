Police investigate reports of teenagers being attacked by man in Chesterfield park – and call for witnesses to come forward

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th May 2025, 13:04 BST

Police have launched an investigation into an incident at a park in Chesterfield – during which two teenagers were allegedly attacked by a man.

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that two teenage boys were assaulted by a man in Thistle Park, Brimington – with the incident occurring on Friday, May 23.

A force spokesperson said: “Investigations into the incident are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with any information to contact us.”

If you can help officers with their enquiries, contact the force using one of the methods below - quoting reference numbers 25000301296 and 25*300974:

Any witnesses were urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

