Police investigate reports of teenagers being attacked by man in Chesterfield park – and call for witnesses to come forward
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that two teenage boys were assaulted by a man in Thistle Park, Brimington – with the incident occurring on Friday, May 23.
A force spokesperson said: “Investigations into the incident are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with any information to contact us.”
If you can help officers with their enquiries, contact the force using one of the methods below - quoting reference numbers 25000301296 and 25*300974:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.