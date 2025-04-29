Police investigate reports of man assaulting two children in Chesterfield park – and urge witnesses to come forward
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a man assaulted two children on the basketball court of the Recreation Ground in Brimington – between 4.30pm and 4.50pm on Wednesday, April 23.
A force spokesperson said that the alleged victims were a boy, who suffered minor physical injuries, and a girl who was not injured during the incident.
They added: “The man and the children are known to one another and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us using one of the methods below.”
You can contact the force using these methods, quoting incident number 25*233935:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.