Police investigate reports of man assaulting two children in Chesterfield park – and urge witnesses to come forward

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are investigating an incident at a Chesterfield park – during which a man is alleged to have assaulted two children.

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a man assaulted two children on the basketball court of the Recreation Ground in Brimington – between 4.30pm and 4.50pm on Wednesday, April 23.

A force spokesperson said that the alleged victims were a boy, who suffered minor physical injuries, and a girl who was not injured during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “The man and the children are known to one another and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us using one of the methods below.”

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

You can contact the force using these methods, quoting incident number 25*233935:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice