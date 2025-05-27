Police investigate hit-and-run collision that saw pupils struck by car outside Derbyshire school – with driver leaving the scene

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 09:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Students from a Derbyshire school were involved in a hit-and-run collision after being struck by a driver while crossing the road – with officers working to tackle issues involving speeding motorists.

Officers from the Matlock and Cromford Safer Neighbourhood Team are working to tackle issues around speeding drivers and problem parking at a school in Cromford – following an incident that saw students struck by a car.

A team spokesperson said: “It has been brought to our attention that issues are arising around Cromford Church of England Primary School at both drop off and pick up times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Over recent weeks, we have been informed about students being hit by a car when crossing the road, which then drove off.

Officers reassured parents and residents that they were working to tackle the issues with motorists outside the school.Officers reassured parents and residents that they were working to tackle the issues with motorists outside the school.
Officers reassured parents and residents that they were working to tackle the issues with motorists outside the school.

“We have also had reports of motorists driving at speed on North Street, close to the school. Not to mention that, at times, parking can be challenging.

“We are working in partnership with the school and other agencies to tackle these issues.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice