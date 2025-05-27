Police investigate hit-and-run collision that saw pupils struck by car outside Derbyshire school – with driver leaving the scene
Officers from the Matlock and Cromford Safer Neighbourhood Team are working to tackle issues around speeding drivers and problem parking at a school in Cromford – following an incident that saw students struck by a car.
A team spokesperson said: “It has been brought to our attention that issues are arising around Cromford Church of England Primary School at both drop off and pick up times.
“Over recent weeks, we have been informed about students being hit by a car when crossing the road, which then drove off.
“We have also had reports of motorists driving at speed on North Street, close to the school. Not to mention that, at times, parking can be challenging.
“We are working in partnership with the school and other agencies to tackle these issues.”