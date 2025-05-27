Students from a Derbyshire school were involved in a hit-and-run collision after being struck by a driver while crossing the road – with officers working to tackle issues involving speeding motorists.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Matlock and Cromford Safer Neighbourhood Team are working to tackle issues around speeding drivers and problem parking at a school in Cromford – following an incident that saw students struck by a car.

A team spokesperson said: “It has been brought to our attention that issues are arising around Cromford Church of England Primary School at both drop off and pick up times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over recent weeks, we have been informed about students being hit by a car when crossing the road, which then drove off.

Officers reassured parents and residents that they were working to tackle the issues with motorists outside the school.

“We have also had reports of motorists driving at speed on North Street, close to the school. Not to mention that, at times, parking can be challenging.

“We are working in partnership with the school and other agencies to tackle these issues.”