Police investigate after fly-tippers dump ‘asbestos’ and building waste at Derbyshire beauty spot
Police are investigating an incident in Derbyshire during which building waste and possible asbestos were dumped at a beauty spot.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:50 am
Last week, the Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an incident of fly tipping in the Dethick, Lea and Holloway parish.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Over the weekend, we came across this building waste dumped in a local beauty spot.
“The astute among you will have noticed the corrugated panels - yes, it looks like asbestos to me as well. Which is why, no doubt, it has been dumped - to save someone the cost of employing a professional waste management company.”
The SNT reassured residents that fly-tipping in the area is one of their priorities over the coming months.