Police investigate after fly-tippers dump ‘asbestos’ and building waste at Derbyshire beauty spot

Last week, the Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an incident of fly tipping in the Dethick, Lea and Holloway parish.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Over the weekend, we came across this building waste dumped in a local beauty spot.

“The astute among you will have noticed the corrugated panels - yes, it looks like asbestos to me as well. Which is why, no doubt, it has been dumped - to save someone the cost of employing a professional waste management company.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belper SNT said they will focus on tackling fly-tipping.