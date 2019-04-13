Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 19-year-old girl last seen in Derbyshire

Police are "increasingly concerned" for a missing 19-year-old girl who was last seen in Derbyshire.

Lorna McCafferty was reported missing last night, Friday, April 12.

Lorna McCafferty

The 19-year-old had been staying in the Normanton in the last few days and was last seen by a friend.

A police spokesman said: "Our officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to hear from anyone who knows where she might be."

Lorna is white, with black, shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black skirt with black trousers underneath.

A police spokesman added: "Do you recognise Lorna from the photograph? Have you seen her today, or do you know where she is now?"

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 now.

Please quote incident 1297 of April 12 in any correspondence.