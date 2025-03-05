Officers are working to tackle a spate of anti-social behaviour disrupting both staff and guests at a prominent hotel in a Derbyshire town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol at The Crescent Hotel and its surrounding areas yesterday evening (Tuesday, March 4) – following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A team spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of incidents of anti-social behaviour, including excessive noise, graffiti and disturbing both staff and guests at the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are continuing to monitor the situation and increasing patrols in the area to deter further issues. We urge the community to report any issues directly to us so we can take appropriate action.”

Police were called to reports that a number of anti-social incidents had taken place.

The Grade I listed Georgian building was one of the first purpose-built hotels to be constructed across the country – which was reopened in 2020 after having sat empty for almost 30 years.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.