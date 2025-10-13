Police increase patrols in Derbyshire village near Chesterfield after reports of anti-social behaviour

Officers have increased patrols in a part of Pilsley following incidents involving anti-social behaviour.

Derbyshire police have been made aware of an increase in anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of Station Road in Pilsley.

Yesterday (Sunday, October 12), officers have announced patrols in the area would be increased in response to the reports.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We will be increasing patrols in the area in order to identify, engage with and educate those responsible. If you witness any ASB in the area please let us know.”

Anyone who wishes to report anti-social behaviour in Pilsley can contact the force using any of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.