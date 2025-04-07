Police increase patrols after off road bikes cause disruption near Chesterfield canal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have received a number of reports regarding off road bikes driving in Hollingwood.

Officers from Staveley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports about off road bikes being driven at the land off of Works Road, behind the Chesterfield Canal in Hollingwood.

Police conducted additional foot patrols throughout the day yesterday (Sunday, April 7). Officers were also at the Hollingwood Hub, speaking to residents regarding any issues they wishes to discuss.

A spokesperson for Staveley SNT said: “Any bike that is being driven with no VRM, no insurance and that is being driven dangerously will be seized and dealt with.”