Police in tough message after suspected drug dealers arrested in Chesterfield
Police in Chesterfield say they ‘will not tolerate drugs in our area’ after arresting two suspected dealers.
The pair, suspected of dealing Class A drugs in the Grangewood area, were arrested by officers on Thursday, April 7.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “Two males were arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in the Grangewood area of Chesterfield.
"A quantity of drugs were seized along with drugs paraphernalia. The two males have been released pending further investigation.
“If you are suffering the consequences of drug dealing in your area let us know on 101 or report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“We will not tolerate drugs in our area.”
Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact
Phone – call 101
You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.