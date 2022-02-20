Police in Derbyshire warn of rising number of thieves targeting churches
Derbyshire’s churches are under increasing danger from thieves according to officers in the county.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 1:53 pm
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team has reported that they are seeing a rise in thefts from churches across the county.
They said that, largely, thieves have been targeting churches in order to steal flag stones and lead.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “If you see anything suspicious around a church, please report it on 101, or 999 if it's happening there and then.
“If you think it's suspicious, it probably is.”