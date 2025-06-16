Police in Derbyshire town urge residents to enjoy local woodland responsibly – amid off-road bikers and fires causing damage
Police are working to tackle off-road bikers and residents starting fires – with both causing damage to a woodland area in Derbyshire.
The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have been out on patrol earlier this weekend in Longwood and the surrounding woodland – amid reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.
A team spokesperson said: “This anti-social behaviour is in the form of off-road motorbikes and campfires causing damage to the woodland area.
“Please be careful when spending time in local woodland and countryside, and follow the relevant countryside code for the benefit of local wildlife and rural communities.”