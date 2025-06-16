Police are working to tackle off-road bikers and residents starting fires – with both causing damage to a woodland area in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have been out on patrol earlier this weekend in Longwood and the surrounding woodland – amid reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

A team spokesperson said: “This anti-social behaviour is in the form of off-road motorbikes and campfires causing damage to the woodland area.

“Please be careful when spending time in local woodland and countryside, and follow the relevant countryside code for the benefit of local wildlife and rural communities.”