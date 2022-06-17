Police in bid to trace woman in connection with Chesterfield town centre theft

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a woman they are looking to speak to in relation to a theft in Chesterfield town centre.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 17th June 2022, 8:16 am

Officers from Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team shared the appeal across social media last night (Thursday, June 16).

Sharing CCTV pictures of the woman, they said: “Do you recognise this female? We would like to speak to her in connection with a theft in Chesterfield Town Centre recently."

If you can identify the female pictured contact PCSO Follon, using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22000343341:

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with a recent theft in Chesterfield town centre

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

