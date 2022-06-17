Police in bid to trace woman in connection with Chesterfield town centre theft

Officers from Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team shared the appeal across social media last night (Thursday, June 16).
Sharing CCTV pictures of the woman, they said: “Do you recognise this female? We would like to speak to her in connection with a theft in Chesterfield Town Centre recently."
If you can identify the female pictured contact PCSO Follon, using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22000343341:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form.
Phone – call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.