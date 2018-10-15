Police identify boy who was found in Alfreton

Derbyshire Police has identified a young boy who was found in Alfreton on Saturday.

The boy was found by the police damaging property on Preston Avenue, Alfreton, in the early hours of Saturday.

On arrival police officers were concerned for his health and an ambulance was called.

He was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital where he remains sedated.

The police initially appealed for the public's help in identifying the boy, who was described as approximately 15-years-old, white, 5ft 5ins tall and eight stone in weight.

He has short cropped brown hair, brown eyes and a small amount of facial hair.

He has now been identified and his parents have been alerted.