Police have launched a plea for information after a confrontation between dirt bikers and a woman in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield.

The incident happened just after 9.30pm on Friday, June 20, when a man and woman were walking their dog close to a cycle path near to the river at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield.

Two dirt bikes were seen riding at speed close to them and the riders got into a confrontation with the two walkers.

One of them rode their bike directly at the woman, stopping just short of hitting her, before grabbing her phone out of her hand and riding off.

Derbyshire police have now released a picture of one of the bike riders and are appealing for anyone who knows who they are to come forward.

When the woman went to retrieve her phone the rider came back and pushed her.

There were two people on each bike and they are described as three boys and one girl. All wore face coverings and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 25*361394:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.