Police find five cannabis grows after drug searches in Derbyshire town
Yesterday (June 20) officers from Ilkeston removed cannabis plants from a flat in Kirk Hallam. The plants were found after a drug search was conducted at the address following a report made by a member of the public about suspicious activity at the flat.
Sergeant Duffield from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This is our fifth cannabis interception in three weeks. We will continue to act quickly on information received from the public and we are very grateful for this.
“Cannabis grows are highly dangerous as very often it involves diverting the electricity supply, which poses an increased fire risk to the occupants and everyone else in this residential block of flats.
“My team of Officers are committed to making Ilkeston and its surrounding areas a safer place to live, and we will actively detect, disrupt and deter organised crime in our community. Please report any suspicious activity and we will actively enforce and target those individuals responsible.”
Anyone who has concerns or information regarding similar activity in their local area is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following contact methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.