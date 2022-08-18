Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks, the Wirksworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has received multiple reports of anti-social behaviour at the Wirksworth Recreation Ground – home to Wirksworth Ivanhoe FC. Incidents were also reported at the Star Disc, along with other locations throughout the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “There has been damage to the football dug outs that are left out for everyone to enjoy all year round. People have also been damaging the viewing platform at the Star Disc too.

“These sorts of behaviors are not and will not be tolerated as it is causing issues in the community, and anyone found to be causing such issues will be dealt with accordingly.”

Anyone with information on this spate of anti-social behaviour is encouraged to contact the police.

