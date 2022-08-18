Police face rising crime in Derbyshire town — as vandals target community football club and popular tourist attraction
Police have seen reports of anti-social behaviour rise in a Derbyshire town – with criminals attacking a football club’s facilities and a tourist attraction.
In recent weeks, the Wirksworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has received multiple reports of anti-social behaviour at the Wirksworth Recreation Ground – home to Wirksworth Ivanhoe FC. Incidents were also reported at the Star Disc, along with other locations throughout the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “There has been damage to the football dug outs that are left out for everyone to enjoy all year round. People have also been damaging the viewing platform at the Star Disc too.
“These sorts of behaviors are not and will not be tolerated as it is causing issues in the community, and anyone found to be causing such issues will be dealt with accordingly.”
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire milkman left ‘devastated’ after his van is stolen while he was making deliveries
-
2
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Matlock and Ilkeston - in court
-
3
11 more pubs and restaurants in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have scooped prestigious awards
-
4
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
5
Suspected illegal immigrant panics and crashes car in Derbyshire after spotting police – who found huge five-figure sum in his boot
Those with information about these incidents are encouraged to ring 101 or fill out Derbyshire Police’s online contact form, asking to speak to PCSO Hunt (12900).