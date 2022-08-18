News you can trust since 1855
Police face rising crime in Derbyshire town — as vandals target community football club and popular tourist attraction

Police have seen reports of anti-social behaviour rise in a Derbyshire town – with criminals attacking a football club’s facilities and a tourist attraction.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:38 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:39 am

In recent weeks, the Wirksworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has received multiple reports of anti-social behaviour at the Wirksworth Recreation Ground – home to Wirksworth Ivanhoe FC. Incidents were also reported at the Star Disc, along with other locations throughout the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “There has been damage to the football dug outs that are left out for everyone to enjoy all year round. People have also been damaging the viewing platform at the Star Disc too.

“These sorts of behaviors are not and will not be tolerated as it is causing issues in the community, and anyone found to be causing such issues will be dealt with accordingly.”

Anyone with information on this spate of anti-social behaviour is encouraged to contact the police.

READ THIS: Derbyshire Dales football cup clash raises hundreds for Ashgate Hospice

Those with information about these incidents are encouraged to ring 101 or fill out Derbyshire Police’s online contact form, asking to speak to PCSO Hunt (12900).