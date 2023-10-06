Police extend closure of Derbyshire town property that became hotspot of anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby Magistrates Court granted permission to extend the temporary closure of property on Stanley Street, Long Eaton, following an application by officers from Long Eaton SNT.

The property was first ordered to be closed on July 7, due to ongoing anti-social behaviour causing a blight on the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After careful consideration of the positive impact of the property being closed down, along with concerns that reopening the address could lead to further anti-social behaviour, local police pfficers, working with partner agencies, took the decision to apply for the extension on the closure notice. The property on Stanley Street will now be closed until January 3, 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby Magistrates Court has granted permission to extend the temporary closure of property on Stanley Street, Long Eaton, following an application by officers from Long Eaton SNT.

NIO Statham, commenting on successfully gaining the extension, said: "I'm very pleased the court heard the strong case to extend the temporary closure order. Our Policing team, our partner agencies and many in the local community will no doubt be relieved by this decision. The message is clear in Long Eaton, myself and the Long Eaton Police Team, will do all we possibly can to protect the local community".