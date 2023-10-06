Police extend closure of Derbyshire town property that became hotspot of anti-social behaviour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derby Magistrates Court granted permission to extend the temporary closure of property on Stanley Street, Long Eaton, following an application by officers from Long Eaton SNT.
The property was first ordered to be closed on July 7, due to ongoing anti-social behaviour causing a blight on the local community.
After careful consideration of the positive impact of the property being closed down, along with concerns that reopening the address could lead to further anti-social behaviour, local police pfficers, working with partner agencies, took the decision to apply for the extension on the closure notice. The property on Stanley Street will now be closed until January 3, 2024.
NIO Statham, commenting on successfully gaining the extension, said: "I'm very pleased the court heard the strong case to extend the temporary closure order. Our Policing team, our partner agencies and many in the local community will no doubt be relieved by this decision. The message is clear in Long Eaton, myself and the Long Eaton Police Team, will do all we possibly can to protect the local community".
Long Eaton SNT be working with the housing provider who owns the property, to find a longer-term solution to the problematic property.