The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team collaborated with the Task Force and Dog Unit to conduct a warrant in Chesterfield on Monday, March 24.

Upon arrival at the scene, a suspect attempted to flee but was promptly apprehended and taken into custody.

Following a thorough search by Police Dog INDY, a significant quantity of white powder, £2,000 in cash, and 11 mobile phones were discovered. Subsequently, another individual was arrested.

The seized items will undergo further examination, and two individuals have been arrested for Possession With Intent To Supply. They have been released on bail, pending further investigation.

