Police divers search Chesterfield pond for alleged murder victim Graham Snell's body parts

Police investigating the murder of Chesterfield man Graham Snell are searching for a number of his body parts.

Daniel Walsh, 29, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, is to go on trial later this year for the murder of Mr Snell, 71, also of Marsden Street.

Mr Snell was reported missing on June 30 after he was last seen in Chesterfield town centre on June 19.

Derbyshire police initially launched a missing person appeal but information came to light which turned it into a murder investigation.

Police have now said they are searching a small pond in Newland Gardens, off Newbold Road.

Superintendent Gareth Meadows, of Derbyshire police, said: “As you will be aware last week 29-year-old Daniel Walsh, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, was charged with the murder of Graham Snell.

“Graham was a man who was well-known and well-liked in the area and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

“Recent media reports regarding this case have revealed specific details about the investigation – including the fact that Mr Snell, 71, was dismembered.

“Officers are currently searching for a number of Mr Snell’s body parts which are currently outstanding.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask the people of Chesterfield, once again, to come forward with any information that they think may be of use to the investigation.

“As you will be aware we have been searching two addresses in the town – Marsden Street and Oakamoor Close – and today officers are in attendance at a small pond in Newland Gardens, off Newbold Road.

“Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, between June 19 and 30.

“In particular we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously between those dates carrying bags in or around the town.

“If you have any information, no matter how inconsequential it might seem, please contact the team using the contact details below.

“All calls are treated in confidence and you can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Call police on the 101 non-emergency number, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, with the reference 19*340439.