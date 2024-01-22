Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The order has been put in place after police responded to a number of calls relating to a large group of youths behaving in an intimidating manner – destroying property and being abusive to staff at shops. It runs from 9.20pm on Saturday to 9.20pm tonight, allows officers to disperse anyone they believe are likely to harass, intimidate or distress members of the public.

The areas in which the dispersal order relates are Chesterfield town centre, West Bars, Queens Park, Ravenside Retail Park, and Lordsmill Retail Park. Anyone found to have returned to the areas above after being dispersed can be arrested.