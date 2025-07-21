Police discover “small village” in woodland near Derbyshire town after residents raised concerns over incidents

Officers discovered a “small village” hidden near a Derbyshire town after being called to reports of several incidents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of incidents taking place in a woodland area at Holmgate – with officers uncovering a “small village” when they arrived at the scene.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers attended and engaged with those present, who had made a small village with tents – with a massage table being used as a bed.

“The adults have been asked to leave and they have kindly obliged with our request. Thank you to local residents who alerted us, please keep reporting if you have repeated visits.”