Police discover massive cannabis factory inside former Derbyshire M&S store

Officers swooped on the disused premises at Spring Gardens, in Buxton,, during a raid at the shopping outlet. Approximately 975 plants were discovered spanning multiple floors at the former M&S shop unit, which closed in 2019.

A 34-year-old man, believed to be an Albanian national, was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and immigration offences.

He has been handed over to immigration authorities and a referral has been made to the Home Office which will investigate if he is the victim of modern-day slavery.

The huge haul is thought to be worth around £1million.

Derbyshire Police said the cannabis was found during a warrant as part of an ongoing operation called Project Unity aimed at disrupting serious and organised crime.

Sergeant Patrick Haley, of Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Through information we received from the local community we discovered a large, sophisticated cannabis grow which has now been dismantled and seized.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support, and we would encourage people to report their concerns and information about drug misuse to us.

