Police deployed after incident that hit Chesterfield shop – as photo shows crime scene outside store

Police were called to the scene of an incident this morning after a store in Chesterfield was targeted by criminals.

Derbyshire Police have attended the scene of an incident this morning (Friday, October 31) at the One Stop store on Moorland View Road, Walton.

A photo taken today shows that the exterior of the shop has been taped off by officers – with one resident reporting that the store is closed following the incident.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment by the Derbyshire Times.