Police cordon off area near Chesterfield canal – after bags with bones found

A passer-by first noticed bags containing bones dumped near Chesterfield Canal, in Brimington, on Friday, March 21.

Police officers were called and cordoned off the area before conducting further checks.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports of several bags containing an animal carcass near the canal in Brimington on 21 March.

“The bones were checked and confirmed to be that of an animal. Police tape was placed around the items to let the public know that police were aware. The bags were left to the landowner to dispose of.”

A resident has reported that the bags were still seen in the area earlier today (Monday, March 24).

