Police consider deploying drones to tackle violence, drug use and anti-social behaviour at park in Derbyshire town

Police are considering using drones as part of their efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour at a Derbyshire park – amid a rise in violence and drug-related incidents.

Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an increase in offences at the Lockton Avenue Recreation Ground in Heanor – including fights, anti-social behaviour and drug-related incidents.

A team spokesperson said: “We would like to make you aware that we are investigating the reports made to us regarding fighting and anti-social behaviour on the park – and officers will be targeting this area for patrols.

“The skate park was introduced to give the residents in Heanor, of all ages, a place to socialise. Unfortunately, a small minority are causing disruption to those who want to use the skate park in the right manner and abiding by the law.

Officers have reassured residents that they are working to tackle the rise in anti-social incidents at the park.

“Drug usage, fighting and any form of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated – and if issues were to persist – we will have no choice but to look at a dispersal order. This means that anyone in a group of three or more can be dispersed, and refusal will result in fines or arrests. An increased police presence will persist and we will be reviewing our options to monitor this park via CCTV and drones.

“We continue to encourage residents to report at the time to 101. We do understand residents will confide in each other and raise issues to one another, however, reports are the bread and butter to resourcing and we strongly encourage these reports being made.”