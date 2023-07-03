Now officers have warned of their concerns over the breed she had bought – called ‘XL Bully dogs’ – and revealed worries over dangerous dogs in the community after seeing the number of dog related incidents they are called to more than double in five years.

Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe said: “XL Bully dogs account for 25 per cent of all of the dogs seized by South Yorkshire Police since January 2022 and that number is rapidly increasing.

“Each year we see significant increases in dangerous dog related incidents. In fact the number of incidents has more than doubled in the last five years. In 2018, we saw 77 of these incidents and have already seen 180 in the first six months of this year.”

AN XL Bully type dog. Picture: Adobe Stock.

“In the time it takes us to get there, any one of those incidents could easily result in serious injury or even death. We have already seen a fatality in South Yorkshire which has devastated the victim’s loved ones and the wider community.

Destroyed

“We can’t ignore the fact that the XL bully breed is disproportionately represented in the number of dog attacks we attend. Eighty (25 per cent) of the dogs seized since January 2022, by South Yorkshire Police are XL bullies. Last year, 89 dogs had to be destroyed by police in the immediacy of the incident in order to protect public safety.”

XL Bully breeds, not currently on the Dangerous Dogs list, have been responsible for a number of fatal dog attacks this year within the UK.

File picture shows South Yorkshire Police cars at an incident

ACC Dan Thorpe added: “There is a harsh reality to this. We have had incidents in South Yorkshire where XL Bully dogs have caused serious injury to children and adults. A woman in South Yorkshire bought two XL Bully dogs, believing them to be ‘gentle giants’. Those dogs turned on her in her home and caused fatal injuries.

‘It’s essential the public are aware of the risks’

“XL Bully dogs seem to have a high propensity for aggression and once they turn, even the most experienced owners have limited ability to do anything about it due to the power and strength of the breed. It’s essential the public are aware of the risks.

“I really want to make clear to everyone who comes into contact with these powerful dogs as an owner or someone nearby, many are bred for their aggressive characteristics. Please be mindful of them at all times and think about what you tell your children about them.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, is concerned over dog attacks in the county

“We have seen too many devastating injuries from these dogs, life changing injuries to both adults and young children, so gruesome we are not able to share them with the public. Don’t let this happen to you or your child.”

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, has also raised concerns.

He said: “Over the last few months I have become increasingly concerned about the number of reports of dog attacks causing significant injuries and sometimes even fatalities.

Happening all over the country

“This doesn’t seem to be just a problem in South Yorkshire but is happening all over the country.

“During the pandemic the number of dogs nationally rose from nine million to over 12 million, with many people buying dogs for the first time with no prior experience, a lack of socialisation and no access to dog training classes during that time.

“These lockdown puppies have now grown into mature dogs and we are seeing the consequences. There are certain breeds that should not be placed in homes with children due to their unpredictability and their predisposed nature to suddenly turn and become aggressive, this becomes more apparent as the dogs reach maturity.

“Some of the statistics are frightening – 2022 was the worst year nationally for deaths caused by dogs and there are several incidents a day involving dogs in South Yorkshire. The statistics are startling.

“I have written about my concerns to the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, and they are in direct contact with ministers.”

Joanne Robinson

Joanne Robinson, aged 43, was pronounced dead at the scene on July 15 2022 following a tragedy involving dogs at Masefield Road, Rotherham.

