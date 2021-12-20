Police concerned for welfare of missing Chesterfield teenager
Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing Chesterfield teenager who was last seen two days ago.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 8:20 am
Jodie Taylor was last seen leaving a relative’s home in Arundel Close, Chesterfield, at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 18.
It is thought that the 17-year-old may have travelled to the Sheffield area.
If you have seen Jodie, or know of her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 115969.