Police concerned for welfare of missing Chesterfield teenager

Missing teenager Jodie Taylor

Jodie Taylor was last seen leaving a relative’s home in Arundel Close, Chesterfield, at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 18.

It is thought that the 17-year-old may have travelled to the Sheffield area.

If you have seen Jodie, or know of her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 115969.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call us on 101.